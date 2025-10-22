Five men appear in court charged following disorder in Dublin

Five men have appeared in court charged following disorder that broke out in west Dublin on Tuesday night.

Tensions flared between Irish police and a crowd that had gathered outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart where asylum seekers are being housed.

The men, aged between 39 and 53, appeared before Judge Aine Shannon at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday, with four of the men charged with public order offences.

A fifth man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

All five were remanded on bail with various conditions, including that they all stay away from Citywest Hotel.

Darren Monks, 50, with an address at Cloonmore Gardens in Jobstown in Tallaght, was charged with failing to comply with Garda direction and with behaving in a way that intended to, or could have provoked, a breach of the peace.

He was remanded on bail on condition he stay away from Citywest Hotel and its environs, sign on once a week at his local garda station, and on first sign-on provide a mobile number he can be contacted at thereafter.

Mark Molloy, 53, with an address at Rathlawns in Rathcoole, was charged with failing to comply with Garda direction and with engaging in behaviour that intended, to or could have provoked, a breach of the peace.

He was remanded on bail on condition he stay away from Citywest Hotel and its environs, sign on at his local garda station, and provide a phone number at the first sign-on where he can be contacted at all times thereafter.

Vincent Meaney, 48, with an address at Kindlestown Park in Greystones in Co Wicklow, was charged with failing to comply with Garda direction, and a separate offence on the same day at a different location.

Wearing a green Friends of the Earth t-shirt, he was remanded on bail on condition he stay away from Citywest Hotel and its environs; and stay away from Saggart village, other than to collect his car.

He was also asked not commit other offences and to pay a bond of 150 euro.

Graham Jennings, 39, with an address at Elm Walk, Forest Hills in Rathcoole, was charged with behaving in a way that intended to, or could have provoked, a breach of the peace; and of being intoxicated to such an extent that would give a reasonable apprehension of danger to himself or others.

He was remanded on bail on condition he stay away from all International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres and Citywest Hotel and its environs.

Karol Piskorski, 44, with an address at Eaton Green in Rathcoole, was charged with possession of a knife on Fitzmaurice Road.

Appearing in court wearing a t-shirt that said ‘May the Forest Be with You’, he was remanded on bail on condition he stays away from Citywest Hotel and its environs and pay a bond of 150 euro.

The court heard there was no CCTV footage in relation to Mr Monks and Mr Jennings.

Mr Molloy, Mr Meaney and Mr Jennings are to next appear in Tallaght District Court on November 20.

A total of six people were arrested amid the disturbances at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night.

The sixth person who was arrested, a woman aged in her 50s, was released without charge pending a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.