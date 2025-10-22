Drivers urged to keep sunglasses in car for when clocks change

Drivers are being urged to keep a pair of sunglasses in their car after the clocks change amid an 11% increase in crashes.

The AA, which issued the advice, warned that the low-lying sun causes visibility problems for motorists when sunlight reflects off wet roads.

The clocks go back by an hour at 2am on Sunday, which will mean evenings become darker earlier.

Figures from the AA’s Accident Assist service show it recorded an average of 11% more crashes across the UK in the three weeks after the end of British Summer Time between 2022 and 2024, compared with the preceding three weeks.

The AA attributed this to “the likelihood of inclement weather” and darker evenings “catching some drivers out”.

Tim Rankin, managing director for AA Accident Assist, said: “Darker evenings seem to be catching some drivers out after the clocks go back, which has led to more collisions on the roads.

“Many of these crashes could have been avoided by simply keeping up with vehicle checks or by adjusting to autumn driving.

“Arguably, the best change would be to double the gap advice in the Highway Code, and leave a four-second gap between your car and the vehicle in front.

“Most incidents involve a car running into the back of another, so allowing more time to stop could be the difference between a near-miss and an expensive claim.

“During the day, low-lying sun can blind drivers, especially after a downpour where the glare bounces off the wet road.

“Keeping a pair of sunglasses close by can help drivers see the road ahead.”