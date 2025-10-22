All change as new King Charles 5p coins enter circulation

The first 5p coins bearing the portrait of the King will start to show up in people’s wallets and pockets soon.

The Royal Mint has announced that 23.2 million King Charles 5p coins are entering circulation across the UK.

The coins, dated and minted in October 2023, are being released due to increased demand for the 5p denomination, the Mint said.

The new coins are being released due to increased demand for the 5p denomination, the Royal Mint said (Ian West/PA Media Assignments)

The release marks the first time the 5p denomination has entered circulation bearing the King’s official portrait, creating another opportunity for coin collectors and the wider public to find historic coins in their everyday change, it added.

Since the introduction of the King’s portrait on UK coinage in 2022, collectors have been eagerly seeking coins bearing the new royal effigy, the Mint said.

King Charles coins represent only around 0.2% of the 24.605 billion coins currently in circulation across the UK.

The new 5p coins feature an oak tree leaf design on the reverse, or “tails” side, signifying the tree’s role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in woodlands.

The oak tree has a long association with monarchs and the design highlights the King’s passion for conservation.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to see His Majesty’s first 5p coins entering circulation following public demand.

“The oak leaf design beautifully represents the deep connection between our monarchy and the natural world, reflecting King Charles III’s lifelong dedication to environmental conservation.

“These coins offer the public a wonderful opportunity to discover a piece of living history in their everyday change, and for many, finding one of these special coins could be the beginning of a fascinating journey into the world of coin collecting.”

King Charles coins represent only around 0.2% of coins in circulation (Ian West/PA Media Assignments)

Ms Morgan added that it is “rare” for the 5p design to change, with the last design having entered circulation in 2008.

She said: “This makes it not only the first time the 5p depicts His Majesty King Charles III’s effigy, but also the first design change for one of the smallest coins in circulation in 17 years.”

The coins will be available through post offices and bank branches nationwide.

The Royal Mint has also allocated a special quantity to Post Office branches with “oak” in their name or located near to well-known trees.

Special quantities of the new 5p coins are being allocated to post offices bearing ‘oak’ in their name, such as the Jubilee Oak in Braintree (Ian West/PA Media Assignments)

These branches include The Oaks Post Office in Dungannon, Northern Ireland; Jubilee Oak post office, Braintree in Essex; Oaktree Road Post Office, Southampton; Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands; County Oak, Brighton; Allerton Road post office (near the Allerton Oak), Liverpool; Newtown post office (Brimmon Oak), Powys, Wales; and Larkhall post office (Cadzows Oaks), Larkhall in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Russell Hancock, supply chain director at the Post Office, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the entry and circulation of this first 5p coin to bear His Majesty King Charles III’s official portrait.

“We know that many coin enthusiasts visit our branches and so we’re particularly pleased that our postmasters who operate branches with ‘oak’ in their name, or are located close to famous oak trees, will receive a special quantity.”

The release of the coins marks the third denomination bearing King Charles’s portrait to enter circulation. The 5p follows on from the 50p and £1 coin.

The Royal Mint said it is encouraging people to check their change over the coming weeks, as these new coins start to appear in change.

UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender and in active circulation, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost, the Mint said.