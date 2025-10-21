Trouble flares outside Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers

Disturbances have flared outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Footage from the scene at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening showed a Garda vehicle on fire.

A large crowd has gathered in the area and members of the Garda’s public order unit have been deployed. Footage shows several of the protesters displaying Irish flags.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.

Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.