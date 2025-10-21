Third of UK’s churches have uncertain futures, according to major survey

Almost a third of churches surveyed across the UK are said to have uncertain futures, with about 2,000 feeling they might not be used as a place of worship by the end of the decade.

Comedian Hugh Dennis, currently starring as a man of the cloth in a theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest in London, has thrown his weight behind a campaign to save them, saying they “must remain at the heart of our heritage”.

The National Churches Trust, a charity which helps churches stay open and in use, commissioned a survey of more than 3,000 churches from various denominations across the UK.

Hugh Dennis has lent his voice to a campaign to raise awareness of the risks to churches (Ian West/PA)

It found that one in 20 churches, which it said was equivalent to about 2,000 churches UK-wide, said they would either “definitely” or “probably” not be used as a place of worship by 2030.

Overall, almost two-thirds (64%) of churches said they were confident they would “definitely” remain open.

But 27% were less certain and could only say they would “probably” remain open as a place of worship in five years’ time; 5% said they would probably not or definitely not stay open; the remaining 4% said they did not know.

More than a fifth (22%) of churches said their building had deteriorated in the last five years, while almost four in 10 (38%) reported that their roof was either at risk or in urgent need of repair.

The survey across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, included buildings in the Catholic Church, Church of England, Church of Scotland, Methodist Church and the Church in Wales.

Outnumbered star Dennis, who is playing Reverend Canon Chasuble in the Oscar Wilde production at the Noel Coward Theatre, said churches are a “great British success story”, providing “vital community support” such as food banks and are “custodians of priceless heritage”.

He added: “The future of our amazing church buildings is one of the greatest heritage challenges we face as a nation.

“They must remain at the heart of our heritage and at the centre of local communities.’’

Almost a third (31%) of churches surveyed are drawing on church reserves to cover basic costs, while almost half (45%) reported a lack of volunteer time as a major barrier to doing more in their community.

National Churches Trust chairman Sir Philip Rutnam, said: “Our churches stand as extraordinary witnesses to history: places where beauty, belonging and service to the community have flourished for centuries.

“The National Churches Survey sets out clearly the challenges that churches are facing and also the opportunities for renewal, if we act together.

“Without intervention the risks are enormous, we will lose more and more of these buildings and all they embody, for good.

“To secure a future for the UK’s historic churches, the UK Government, denominations and heritage bodies must all recognise their leadership roles, act together and act fast.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Listed places of worship serve as vital community hubs for faith communities whilst providing valuable services to the wider public. Many are buildings of exceptional architectural and historical significance that form an integral part of our national heritage.

“The Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme enables religious organisations to claim grants covering eligible VAT costs for essential repairs and renovations.

“This sits alongside substantial additional funding available through DCMS and our arm’s length bodies, including £100 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund allocated between 2023 and 2026, ensuring these treasured buildings can continue serving their communities for generations to come.”

– A total of 3,628 churches took part in a survey by Whitestone Insight between May and July 2025.