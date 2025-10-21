Talks on Balkans ‘return hubs’ for failed asylum seekers ongoing

Two Western Balkans nations have stressed that they will not host “return hubs” for failed asylum seekers ahead of a summit with Sir Keir Starmer.

Talks are set to continue with countries in the region about potentially acting as third countries to process those who have not been granted asylum in the UK before they are deported, it is understood.

But no deals are expected to be announced at the summit at which the Prime Minister will host the six leaders as the UK seeks to agree further measures to bring down the number of migrants arriving illegally.

At an event at Chatham House on Tuesday, Albanian prime minister Edi Rama repeated his earlier rejection of such an agreement.

“When it comes to the to the hubs, or whatever they are called, I’ve said it, and I repeat – never in Albania,” he said.

Montenegro’s premier Milojko Spajic is welcomed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/File/PA)

Montenegro’s prime minister Milojko Spajic said his country was not part of the Western Balkans smuggling route because the railway infrastructure is not developed enough.

“Montenegro is not part of the migrant routes through the Balkans,” he said.

Mr Rama asked him if he would host a hub if the UK built railways in his country, to which he replied: “We definitely accept it, if they would invest 10 billion euros into building railways.”

The UK is already working with partners in the region – comprised of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo – as part of Labour’s pledge to target smuggling gangs and bring down the number of small boat arrivals across the Channel.

Some 22,000 people were smuggled by gangs along routes through the Western Balkans last year, and it has become increasingly important to tackling illegal migration across Europe.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood hosted her counterparts from across the region at a summit last week.