Sheku Bayoh inquiry chairman stands down over private meetings

The chairman of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry has stood down from his position, tendering his resignation to the Deputy First Minister.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) had earlier asked for Lord Bracadale to recuse himself due to concerns about private meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family, a request he had initially refused.

In his resignation letter, the inquiry chairman said that concerns about his conduct “had not been allayed by my decision and that the criticisms have persisted”.

He continued: “As a result, it is now clear to me that many of the core participants have lost confidence in my conduct of the inquiry to such an extent that it cannot be retrieved”.

He said he hoped that ministers would be able to “appoint a new chair in early course in order to restore the confidence of all the core participants in the Inquiry”.

Sheku Bayoh died in 2015 (Family Handout)

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

Following Lord Bracadale’s announcement, the SPF said his position had become “untenable” due to private meetings he had with Mr Bayoh’s family, where he discussed the evidence with them.

SPF general secretary David Kennedy said: “It is unfortunate for all those involved in the Inquiry that this situation has occurred.

“The meetings between Lord Bracadale and the family of Sheku Bayoh had created an appearance of bias.

“We look forward to the final stages of the Inquiry and bringing this matter to a conclusion.”

Aamer Anwar said the family would make a full statement later (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the family of Mr Bayoh, said his clients are “devastated” to hear of Lord Bracadale’s resignation.

He said: “The chair of the Sheku Bayoh Public Inquiry has resigned. The family are devastated by the decision of Lord Bracadale.

“Over ten years ago, Sheku Bayoh died in police hands and his family have fought for the truth and justice ever since.

“Over the last three years, evidence at the Inquiry exposed the truth of what happened to Sheku Bayoh, the systemic failures, the failure to investigate racism and the devastating and deadly force used on an unarmed black man.

“For the Bayoh family, an unholy trinity of the Police, SPF and Crown Office have tried their very best to shut down this Inquiry, but they cannot hide from the truth.

“The family will now consider its position overnight and make a full statement tomorrow.”