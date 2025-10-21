Rail funding in Wales is an ‘injustice’, says First Minister

The Welsh First Minister said the country is facing an “injustice” over the funding of its railways.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Baroness Eluned Morgan said there is still a “long way to go” to improve the rail network in Wales.

Welsh politicians have complained the country was short-changed over the HS2 scheme, connecting London and the West Midlands.

The high speed rail project is classified as an England and Wales project, rather than an England-only project, meaning Wales lost out on consequential funding.

Despite this, HS2 will not reach Wales.

At FMQs, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth suggested the UK Labour Government has “no intention” of “giving Wales the billions it is owed”.

A train passes Abergele Station in North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lady Morgan said: “I think there is, and was, an injustice when it came to rail under-funding.

“I’m glad that the UK Labour Party has started to correct that injustice, but let’s be clear: it is just the start.

“We have a long way to go, and I will be looking for a longer-term commitment from the UK Government.

“We’re not always going to get what we want, but I’ll tell you what, I’m going to be pushing and pushing and pushing to make sure that Wales’ voice is heard at every level of government in the UK.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Last year, the First Minister assured us that the Prime Minister and Chancellor were in listening mode on how Wales is funded.

“So far, there is no evidence of that listening.

“There is an emerging pattern here, isn’t there?

“No HS2 consequentials, meaning billions lost to Wales, no devolution of justice, meaning we’re stuck with a broken system that is letting down the people of Wales, and still no reform to the funding formula, meaning Wales can’t adequately fund its public services and local authorities.

“What happened to partnership in power?”

The Barnett formula is used when allocating funding to devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Lady Morgan said: “On Friday, it was agreed in a meeting with the Finance Secretary that there would be work to improve the Barnett formula by the relevant UK Government minister.

“We need to make sure that we move together to make sure that there is an understanding not just with the UK Government, but obviously, as it is the Barnett formula, we will have to have an agreement with Scotland and Northern Ireland as well.”