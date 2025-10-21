Police ban Ukip protest from taking place in area with large Muslim population

A United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) demonstration has been banned from taking place in an area with a large Muslim population because of a “realistic prospect of serious disorder”, police have said.

The event, which was initially advertised as a march from Whitechapel station in east London and later revised to be an assembly in the same area, was due to take place on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The demonstration was part of a series of events taking place across the UK which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, the force said.

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and a number of local groups, was also expected, police added.

Police said a protest could be staged outside Tower Hamlets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Tuesday, police said they had imposed Public Order Act conditions meaning Ukip cannot hold its protest in Whitechapel or anywhere else in the borough of Tower Hamlets.

Commander Nick John, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “Tower Hamlets has the largest percentage of Muslim residents anywhere in the UK and the prospect of this protest taking place in the heart of the borough has been the cause of significant concern locally.

“It is our assessment that there is a realistic prospect of serious disorder if it was to go ahead in the proposed location.

“This is in addition to the disruption that two large protests taking place on a key arterial route through east London would cause.”

He added: “Ukip are free to organise their protest in an alternative location but they will not be holding it in Tower Hamlets.

“Anyone who tries to assemble, in breach of the conditions, or who encourages others to do so, will face arrest.”

In a post on X from the party’s main account, Ukip said police had “caved into the Islamists and violated our democratic right to peaceful assembly in Whitechapel this Saturday” and that it was in the process of re-organising the march for another location in London.

The party added: “This comes less than week after the disastrous decision from West Midlands Police to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending an Aston Villa game.

“British police are now caving into sectarian violence across the country, which is unacceptable.

“The Met must decide who is in charge of police strategy, police commanders or Islamist ‘community leaders’.

“Today’s announcement is another blow for our democracy, but we will not be deterred or stopped from taking our country back.”