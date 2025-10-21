Lantern trail at zoo returns for first time in six years with aquatic theme

Edinburgh Zoo’s trail of more than 600 giant Chinese lanterns is to return for the first time since the pandemic, this time with an aquatic theme.

Coming back after a six-year break, the display will bring visitors face to face with illuminated sea creatures standing up to 20ft.

It will run on select nights between November 14 and February 22.

On Tuesday, a special team installed the lanterns at the zoo in western Edinburgh.

This year’s event has an aquatic theme (Jane Barlow/PA)

This year’s creatures include a giant crab and a whale which visitors can walk through.

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “It is a thrill to see the return of our Giant Lanterns trail.

“This year’s aquatic theme promises to take our visitors on a magical journey into the deep, exploring the world of underwater wildlife, alongside marine myths and legends.

“We hope this immersive experience helps connect people with nature and raise awareness of the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats, from coral reefs to sea birds and everything in between.

“Every visit helps support our charity’s vital wildlife conservation work in Scotland and around the world.”