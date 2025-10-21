Labour MPs call for Reform council leader to resign over ‘chaos’ and suspensions

Labour MPs have called for the leader of Reform’s “flagship” council to resign over “ongoing chaos”, after a video was leaked of a heated online meeting.

Seven MPs have written to Nigel Farage after a video leaked to The Guardian showed Kent County Council (KCC) leader Linden Kemkaran telling fellow Reform councillors to “f****** suck it up” when they disagreed with her decisions.

The open letter said: “Swearing and berating other councillors is not only deeply unprofessional but it undermines respect for those in public life and service.”

Since the recording was leaked, four Reform UK councillors have been suspended, accused of having “brought the party into disrepute”.

“Running a council is hard, we understand that, but if you can’t handle the pressure without losing your cool, then it’s time to step aside,” the letter said.

It was signed by Polly Billington, from East Thanet, Tris Osbourne, from Chatham and Aylesford, Kevin McKenna, from Sittingbourne and Sheppey, Jim Dickson, from Dartford, Sojan Joseph, from Ashford, Naushabah Khan, from Gillingham, and Tony Vaughan, from Folkestone and Hythe.

Reform UK took control of the council after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority.

Ms Kemkaran told members during the leaked meeting that KCC, which has an annual budget of more than £2.5 billion, is a “shop window” to show the country that Reform can govern competently.

“Is this the advert for what a Reform UK government might look like? One ridden with chaos and infighting, incapable of delivering on the people’s priorities,” the Labour MPs wrote.

On Monday, arriving at Sessions House in Maidstone, Ms Kemkaran told the media that it was “business as usual” at KCC.

The letter said: “If the leader of KCC thinks that this is business as usual, then she is clearly not up to the job, and she should step down.”

Ms Kemkaran told councillors in the meeting: “I am not a dictator or an autocrat. I like feedback, I like to discuss. I like to hear what everybody thinks.

“However, when it comes to making the really big decisions, and LGR is one of those really big decisions, sometimes I will make a decision that might not be liked by everybody in the group, but I am afraid you are just going to have to f****** suck it up.”

On screen, Reform councillors were left visibly shocked by her comments.

Mr Thomas later questioned whether Reform had the “right leader and the right cabinet” before he was muted by the council leader.

In response to the letter, a Reform source said: “We have better things to be focusing on than the political posturing of non-entity Labour MPs who are terrified of losing their seats to us at the next election.

“Linden commands the overwhelming support of the group and will be remaining as leader of Kent County Council.”