Kylie Minogue among stars performing for William’s Earthshot Prize awards in Rio

Pop princess Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are some of the global stars who will be performing at the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil.

The Prince of Wales is travelling to the South American country for his awards show in Rio next month and will stay on to join world leaders at Cop30 global climate change summit in Belem in the Amazon.

Kylie is among a host of stars taking part in the awards including Brazilian music icon and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil, who will perform with up-and-coming country woman Anitta and Seu Jorge will also take to the stage.

Kylie Minogue will perform at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Rio (Joe Giddens/PA)

Australian-born singer Kylie said: “Brazil – I’m coming back! It’s a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet.”

When the Earthshot finalists for 2025 were announced a few weeks ago, William said the “urgent optimism” at the heart of his environmental project feels “unstoppable”.

He founded the prize to recognise and scale up ideas to help “repair” the planet, with the five winning finalists each awarded £1 million to further develop their ideas.

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has voiced an awards trailer called Meet the World’s True Action Heroes, featuring the 15 finalists and showcasing their solutions.

Matthew McConaughey has voiced a film introducing the Earthshot Prize finalists (David Parry/PA)

The awards show on November 5 will be hosted by Brazilian broadcaster Luciano Huck, and among the award presenters will be sports stars Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as Cafu, the former Brazilian defender; Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One world champion; and Txai Surui, a leading voice for Brazil’s Indigenous communities and the environment.

Singer song-writer Seu Jorge said: “The real heroes today are the people out there doing the work, restoring forests, cleaning rivers, and caring for the places we call home.

“Their work reminds us that healing the Earth begins with small acts of courage, and I am proud to be part of the Earthshot Prize, celebrating that spirit and the people who refuse to give up on our planet.”