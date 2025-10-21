Gardai attacked as violence flares outside hotel used to house asylum seekers

Irish police have been attacked with missiles and fireworks after violence flared outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

A Garda vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Members of the Garda’s public order unit have been deployed. Protesters have been displaying Irish flags and chanting.

A large crowd remained in the area after 9pm and public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, were moving protesters back. Some of the crowd threw stones and other missiles at the gardai.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has condemned the violence (Brian Lawless/PA)

A line of gardai was preventing the protesters getting to the hotel.

A number of those involved in the disturbances had their faces covered.

The Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon has been deployed to the scene.

The Luas Red Line services between Belgard and Saggart were suspended ahead of the protest. Later, the glass at the Luas stop at Saggart was smashed.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.

Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.

He said: “The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned.

“People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a Garda vehicle on fire.

“This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai.

“Those involved will be brought to justice.”

The minister said a man had been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault.

He added: “While I am not in a position to comment any further on this criminal investigation, I have been advised that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.

“Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected.

“The gardai are prepared for this, but attacking gardai and property is not an answer, and won’t help to make anyone feel safe.

“It is clear to me from talking to colleagues during the day and this evening that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart.

“They are not the people participating in this criminality, but rather the people sitting at home in fear of it.”

Mr O’Callaghan said attacks on gardai will “not be tolerated”.

He added: “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Violence is not.

“There is no excuse for the scenes we have witnessed tonight.”