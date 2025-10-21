Former NatWest executive David Lindberg appointed HSBC UK boss

HSBC has hired former NatWest executive David Lindberg as the new boss of its UK business.

Mr Lindberg, who was NatWest’s chief executive of retail banking until earlier this year, will take up the role on December 8.

He will take over the role from Ian Stuart, who will shift into a new position as group customer and culture director.

The appointment of Mr Lindberg is the latest leadership change under chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has spearheaded sweeping changes since taking the top job last year.

Mr Lindberg joins HSBC UK after more than 27 years in financial services, including the past five years at NatWest.

He said: “I am honoured to be joining HSBC at such an important time.

“HSBC UK serves over 15 million personal and business customers and plays a vital role in supporting the country’s economy.

“I’m excited to work with the team to deliver the very best of HSBC to all of its customers, and to innovate in order to enable the success of individuals, communities and businesses across the UK.”

Georges Elhedery, group chief executive of HSBC, said: “I am delighted that David is joining HSBC to lead our UK business.

“As one of our two home markets, the UK is core to our foundational strength as a group.

“David brings with him an impressive focus on the customer, deep international experience and a clear vision for the future as we invest in innovation to grow our business and put our customers at the heart of everything we do.”