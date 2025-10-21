Flynn to raise ‘folly’ of Brexit with Bank governor

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said he will raise the “folly” of Brexit with the governor of the Bank of England.

The Aberdeen South MP has been invited to meet Andrew Bailey on Wednesday and he told the PA news agency he plans to discuss the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The meeting comes after the Chancellor told a committee of the International Monetary Fund the Brexit deal struck under the Conservatives has hurt the economy.

Mr Flynn also made light of the response of Reform UK’s leadership team to a similar invitation to meet the governor.

“One of the funnier things I’ve seen of late was Nigel Farage and Richard Tice boasting about seeing the governor of the Bank of England,” he said on Tuesday.

“There was a lot of inference from certain people in society that this was a sign of the times, that things were changing.

“I’m going to see the governor of the Bank of England tomorrow, because I received a similar invite to the invite that Nigel Farage had.”

He added: “When I’m there, I’m going to be speaking to the governor of the Bank of England about the impact of Brexit, the folly of that, the economic impact that’s had upon the UK, which has led to budget cuts right across these isles.

“And who’s the man responsible for that? Nigel Farage.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Brexit deal struck under the Conservative government has hurt the economy (PA)

“So who knows, myself and the governor of the Bank of England might have an interesting conversation in that context and based upon his comments of late in respect to Brexit, we’ll probably agree.”

Mr Flynn also urged Rachel Reeves and the UK Government to seek to get back around the table with Brussels in a bid to secure a new deal with the EU, following the Chancellor’s comments about the Brexit agreement.

He accused Ms Reeves of “trying to treat the public like mugs”, given she voted to trigger the Article 50 process that led to the country leaving the EU, adding: “If she truly wants to recognise the damage of Brexit, there’s only one thing that she can do, and that’s to try and enter into as extensive negotiations as she possibly can with the European Union to put it right.

“That’s something we’ve called for, we’ve been incredibly vocal in respect of this.

“Rachel Reeves is indicating that we’re right in this regard, but it’s not good enough to be right or good enough for the Chancellor to recognise the error of her own ways, she needs to do something about it and she’s the only person who can do something about it.”

A spokesman for the UK Government said: “The independent OBR assessed Brexit as reducing our economy by 4% in the long-run.

“That’s why this Government has got on with the job of making Britain back open for business on the global stage, turning the tide on stagnation of the past including through our trade deals with the US, India and EU.

“Our new deal with our closest neighbours is good for bills, good for our borders and good for jobs, paving the way for cheaper food on shelves, less burden on our businesses, more opportunities for young people and more money in the pockets of working people.”