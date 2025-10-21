‘Failure’ in care of girl allegedly assaulted in west Dublin, Taoiseach says

There was a “failure” in the case of a girl who was being cared for by the State and was allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin, the Taoiseach has said.

A 26-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday in relation to the alleged incident in Saggart.

The child and family agency Tusla confirmed that the girl had been volunteered to its care by her family in February.

The agency said she “absconded” while on a recreational trip with staff in the city centre, after which she was reported missing.

Tusla said she remained in contact with staff by phone but would not identify her location.

The State care provided to the girl is now to be reviewed, children’s minister Norma Foley said.

Speaking in the Dail on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the events were “extremely serious and very, very grave”.

“Could I say it is the fundamental duty of the state to protect the children of the state, and irrespective of the complexity, acuity or severity of any particular case, that duty has to be fulfilled, and on this occasion, that duty was not fulfilled,” he said on Tuesday.

“A review will take place and the Minister for Children has asked for an interim report, certainly within six weeks.”

The Taoiseach said he had to be careful because of the “live” court proceedings.

“A person has been arrested in respect of the alleged sexual assault of this 10-year-old girl, so I don’t want to say anything that in any way compromises the conduct or the progressing of that case.

“Clearly, there has been failure here in terms of the state’s obligation to protect this child.”

He added: “I would acknowledge the concern, anger and worry of many people throughout the country at what (is) alleged to have transpired here.

“And the concerns are legitimate, and the concerns of people generally across the country and within the specific location are genuine, and I want to acknowledge that.

“We will put the full rigours of the state behind this case in all facets, in all respects.”

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Foley said she directed the National Review Panel to “immediately” begin an investigation into the case.

“I do want to say that this is a very, very worrying case.

“I think it’s our human instinct really, to want to mind and to guard and protect a child,” she said at Government Buildings.

“I’m really, really conscious that at the heart of this is a child, and I want to say that child is very much in my thoughts.”

Asked if she had faith in Tusla, she said: “I have no reason not, at this point.

“I do think in fairness to them, we need to look at the wider numbers that they deal with.

“This year they would have, it’s estimated, more than 105,000 referrals.

“That’s a significant body of work that they go through.”

Asked about the recreational trip from which Tusla said the child “absconded”, she said: “Obviously we would wish that that would never happen for any child, but it can happen, and what I need to know now is how it happened, what the circumstances were, and that’s the work of the National Review Panel.

“It is my understanding that there was appropriate staffing and that there was an appropriate care environment for that child (on the trip).”

She said that she had spoken to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan in relation to the case.

She also said that she will be seeking to put the National Review Panel on a statutory basis.