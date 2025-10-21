Ex-police chief charged with fraud over alleged false military service claims

A former police chief has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office after allegedly lying about his military service.

Ex-Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer while applying to work for the police, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Adderley is also alleged to have lied about his educational achievements.

Adderley is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 10.

The IOPC said the 59-year-old is alleged to have falsely claimed he was a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy and had served in the Falklands War.

The police watchdog said he is also accused of claiming he was entitled to wear associated service medals.

Adderley is alleged to have committed the offences between 2018 and 2024 – allegedly making the claims on his CV during his bid to become Northamptonshire Police’s chief constable in June 2018.

If convicted of fraud, he could face up to 10 years in prison.