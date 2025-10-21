Charles and Camilla make third donation to Middle East humanitarian appeal

The King and Queen have made a third undisclosed donation to an appeal supporting those in Gaza as charities work to increase aid following the ceasefire agreement.

The Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal supports people affected by conflict in Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria, with the majority of funds being spent in Gaza.

Since the ceasefire agreement earlier this month, the DEC said its charities including Cafod, the International Rescue Committee, the British Red Cross and Plan International, have begun scaling up their work which includes delivering food, water, medicine and other essential supplies following an increase in access for humanitarian aid.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It has been heartening to see generous donations to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal since the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and we are grateful to their majesties the King and Queen for their ongoing support of the DEC and our appeals.

“Donations are making a huge difference already as our DEC charities and their partners scale up their work in Gaza.

“However, more funds are urgently needed to help them meet the colossal scale of need and continue providing a lifeline to families facing an uncertain future.

“If you can, please donate now.”

The King and Queen were among the first to donate to the appeal following its launch last October with a second contribution from the couple revealed in February this year.

The latest donation comes after the Prince of Wales condemned the killing of humanitarian workers in regions such as Gaza during a speech at the opening of the first, global memorial for humanitarian workers in west London.

Speaking at the event in Gunnersbury Park earlier this month, William said the killing of aid staff was “a cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct” and called for their better protection and recognition.

In February, Charles privately met the chief executive officers of the 15 DEC charities to hear about the challenges they are facing responding to some of the world’s most urgent humanitarian crises.