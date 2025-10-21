British grandmother facing execution in Bali to be repatriated, reports say

A grandmother who was facing execution by firing squad is due to be repatriated to the UK, according to reports.

Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death on the Indonesian island of Bali in January 2013 for drug trafficking after she was found with cocaine worth an estimated £1.6 million as she arrived.

The 69-year-old, who was originally from Redcar, Teeside, admitted the offences but claimed she was coerced by threats to her son’s life.

On Tuesday, media reports from Indonesia said Sandiford, alongside fellow British national Shahab Shahabadi, 35, is set to be transferred to the UK after an agreement was signed by the two countries.

Reports have suggested Sandiford and Shahabadi could be returned to the UK in around two weeks – with both suffering severe health difficulties.

A death sentence was imposed on Sandiford despite prosecutors only asking for a 15-year jail term.