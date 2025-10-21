British designer Grace Wales Bonner named creative director of Hermes menswear

British designer Grace Wales Bonner has said she is “deeply honoured” to be named creative director of Hermes menswear.

The designer is already known for her namesake brand Wales Bonner and will take over the helm of the French label, making her the first black woman to lead design at a major European fashion house.

In a statement she said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of creative director of Hermes menswear.

“It is a dream realised to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”

She takes on the role following the departure of Veronique Nichanian, having first expressed interest in working for the house years ago.

Bonner was named emerging menswear designer at the British Fashion Awards in 2015, and won the LVMH Prize in 2016.

In 2021 she won the CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year.

Earlier this year she launched womenswear for her brand.

Hermes is best known for its scarves and leather goods, including the famous Birkin and Kelly handbags.