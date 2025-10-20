Two people arrested by police investigating rape of Sikh woman are bailed

Two people arrested in connection with two separate allegations of rape, including a “racially aggravated” attack on a Sikh woman, have been bailed by police.

A 49-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman who were arrested on Friday on suspicion of two counts of rape have been bailed with conditions pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.

The force said investigations into the “racially-aggravated” rape on Tame Road, Oldbury, on September 9 and a rape at Hurst Green Park in Halesowen on October 16 are progressing.

A previously sealed off area of grassland near Tame Road in Oldbury (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Both victims are being supported by specialist officers.

The attack on a Sikh woman in an area of grassland led to protests and vigils involving members of the local community.

The second attack is not being treated as racially aggravated.

West Midlands Police said a team of officers are conducting inquires, reviewing CCTV footage and examining forensic evidence, while increased patrols are continuing around Tame Road and Hurst Green Park.

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, or any other information is being asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 798 of September 9 and 4711 of October 16.

Information can also be submitted to the major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C17-PO1.