Trial of former DUP leader Donaldson and wife delayed again

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is to be delayed again, a judge has confirmed.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Monday, Judge Paul Ramsey vacated the trial date of November 3 after receiving updates on reports relating to Eleanor Donaldson’s health.

The judge said it now looked as if the trial would take place in 2026.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but had been delayed until November due to Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

The short hearing took place at Newry courthouse (Liam McBurney/PA)

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

During the hearing on Monday, prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh KC told the court that Eleanor Donaldson had been the subject of two medical assessments last week.

However, she said these were specialist reports and did not relate to her fitness to stand trial.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson arrives at Newry Crown Court for an earlier hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said an expert report into her fitness for trial could not be submitted until the earlier reports were completed.

She said: “The difficulty is I do not know what the content or the conclusion of these reports are going to be.

“But there is a high likelihood that whatever they are, there will be ramifications for this trial.”

The barrister said all parties in the case “regretfully” were of the view that the trial could not proceed on November 3.

Judge Ramsey confirmed he would vacate the November date, but said he did not want to set a new trial date until he had the medical reports.

Ian Turkington KC, barrister for Eleanor Donaldson, said the focus of all parties had been on addressing the issue of fitness for trial.

He said: “It is against that fabric we are where we are in relation to the trial.

“Whilst everybody is working as best as they can to deliver on the trial date, the medical picture is incomplete.”

Judge Ramsey said: “We just have to wait until the outcome of these reports before we can progress the matter.”

He fixed the case for review on November 13.

The judge added: “I would like to be in the position on the 13th November to fix a trial date.

“I think it looks very much as if we are going into the next year.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.