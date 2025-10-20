Internet outages at HMRC, Halifax and Lloyds reported after AWS disruption

Disruption affecting Amazon Web Services has led to a spike in reported outages across a wide range of internet services including those of HMRC, Halifax and Lloyds.

Downdetector, a website which tracks complaints about online services, showed a spike in reports on Monday morning, including more than 2,681 at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 500 reports of issues for the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) website by 9am.

Other services showing a spike in reported outages included Snapchat, Slack, Ring, Vodafone, Signal, Virgin Media, BT, EE and Sky.

Screengrab of the website for HMRC (PA)

Customers have also reported an increase in outage reports at UK banks including Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland – with 6,925 Downdetector outage reports at Lloyds at 9.31am.

An error message posted on Halifax’s website read: “Sorry, we’re unable to process your request at the moment. We’re currently having some technical problems.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We’re aware that customers are having problems accessing our online services, as part of global issues affecting Amazon Web Services. We’re working urgently with them on this matter.

“Our phonelines are currently busy as a result, so for anything that isn’t urgent we recommend calling at a later time.”

A screenshot of a Halifax website with an error message (PA)

A service health update by AWS posted at 10.01am stated the company had identified a potential root cause, adding: “Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.

“We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.

“Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables may also be experiencing issues.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update support cases. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests.”

Screengrab of the website for Playstation (PA)

A further update posted by at AWS 10.27am stated: “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests.”

The update added that its Amazon DynamoDB database service had been “degraded” and 65 other services had been “impacted” including Amazon CloudFront, AWS Config and AWS Security Token Service.

A spokesperson for VodafoneThree said: “Vodafone and Three networks are operating normally.

“Some customers may have difficulty accessing certain apps and websites due to a wider issue with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is unrelated to our mobile networks. We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

AWS is the world’s largest cloud computing provider and offers a wide variety of services, including storage, databases, machine learning, and security tools.