In Pictures: There’s no place like foam for St Andrews students on Raisin Monday
The traditional foam fight dates back to the university’s founding in 1413.
By contributor PA
Published
Hundreds of students at St Andrews University descended on campus for the annual foam party.
First-year students took to St Salvator’s Quad to take part in the messy ceremony for Raisin Monday.
Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.