In Pictures: There’s no place like foam for St Andrews students on Raisin Monday

The traditional foam fight dates back to the university’s founding in 1413.

Supporting image for story: In Pictures: There’s no place like foam for St Andrews students on Raisin Monday
Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hundreds of students at St Andrews University descended on campus for the annual foam party.

First-year students took to St Salvator’s Quad to take part in the messy ceremony for Raisin Monday.

Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.

The messy display is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student ‘parents’ for mentoring them (Jane Barlow/PA)
Students, some wearing costumes, use shaving foam (Jane Barlow/PA)
The unusual tradition is believed to date back to the university’s founding in 1413 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The foam fight is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hundreds of students took part in the annual tradition (Jane Barlow/PA)
Many students dress up in fancy dress or face paint (Jane Barlow/PA)
Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight (Jane Barlow/PA)
The foam fight marks the end of Raisin weekend celebrations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin is about celebrating new lifelong friends, and taking part in a tradition that makes St Andrews different (Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)