Asylum seeker accused of killing hotel worker silent in police interview – court

A Sudanese asylum seeker accused of murdering a hotel worker on a railway station platform remained silent throughout a police interview lasting more than 90 minutes, his trial has heard.

Deng Chol Majek denies he was a figure caught on CCTV following Rhiannon Skye Whyte from Walsall’s Park Inn hotel to the nearby Bescot Stadium station, where she was stabbed in the head 19 times with a screwdriver on October 20 last year.

The final day of the prosecution’s evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court saw an agreed facts document read to the court, giving jurors details of matters agreed by both parties.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died in hospital three days after she was stabbed with a screwdriver (British Transport Police/PA)

The document, read into the court record by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC, detailed how two police constables were sent at 11.33pm on October 20 last year to the Park Inn hotel after an emergency call.

Both officers were sent from the hotel to the station, where they found Ms Whyte lying on the platform unconscious with two members of the public.

The court has heard paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and began to treat 27-year-old Ms Whyte, who was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and died three days later from a brain stem injury.

Giving details of Majek’s arrest, Ms Heeley told the court: “On October 21 2024, officers attended the Park Inn hotel, where the defendant was located in his room.

“Officers arrested the defendant at 05.06 hours and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The defendant made no reply.”

A dark-and-light-grey hooded jacket, silver-coloured metal jewellery and brown sandals were recovered from the room and Majek was taken to Bloxwich police station.

Reading out the agreed facts, Ms Heeley said: “He was interviewed between 21.22 hours and 22.55 hours on October 21. He was legally represented.

“Prior to the interview, he was cautioned with the words ‘You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you fail to mention when questioned something you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be used in evidence against you’.

“The defendant was asked questions regarding the allegations. He remained silent throughout the interview.”

Majek denies being a figure filmed on CCTV throwing Rhiannon Whyte’s phone off a bridge (British Transport Police/PA)

During Monday’s evidence, defence barrister Gurdeep Garcha KC said Majek accepted that he was a figure recorded on CCTV inside the hotel between 7.45pm and 11pm on October 20.

But he said Majek, who claims to be aged 19, denied “that he is the figure who made his way down onto the platform and remained there for about two minutes before he walked back up” stairs leading away from the stabbing scene.

Majek, who denies murder and possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon, also denies being the figure caught on CCTV throwing Ms Whyte’s mobile phone into the River Tame from a walkway at the station.

The trial continues.