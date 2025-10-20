AI could save NHS staff 400,000 hours every month, trial finds

A major trial of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health service has shown the technology could potentially save 400,000 hours for NHS staff every month.

Microsoft 365 Copilot pairs with Microsoft apps used every day, such as Excel, Outlook and Teams among others.

It can be used to help create documents, get suggestions for formulas, and summarise the likes of emails and Teams meetings.

The Copilot trial took place across 90 NHS organisations and involved more than 30,000 workers.

It found AI-powered support saved staff an average of 43 minutes every day, the equivalent of five weeks per person every year.

If rolled out fully, it is estimated it could save workers 400,000 hours every month.

Health innovation minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said: “As an NHS surgeon and clinician, I know how frustrating it can be to be held up by archaic technology that makes day-to-day tasks painstakingly long.

“This partnership with Microsoft will help free up staff from spending time on admin so they can focus on what they want to be doing – treating patients.

“Innovations like this will help drive NHS productivity so patients can get the treatment they need sooner and there is better value for taxpayers.

“We’re making sure every pound is spent on cutting waiting times and boosting care through our plan for change.”

Officials suggest it could also save 83,333 hours in note-taking time from the one million NHS Teams meetings that take place every month.

It could also save 271,000 hours a month by summarising complicated email chains.

Microsoft said AI ‘can reduce time-consuming admin for NHS workers and so improve the quality of patient care’ (Alamy/PA)

Darren Hardman, chief executive of Microsoft UK & Ireland, said: “This major trial proves the extraordinary potential of AI to transform healthcare.

“By reducing admin and giving healthcare workers back a reported 43 minutes every day, Microsoft 365 Copilot can help the NHS redirect hundreds of thousands of hours each month towards patient care and potentially save hundreds of millions of pounds every year.

“We’re proud to support the NHS in this digital transformation, which shows how AI can reduce time-consuming admin for NHS workers and so improve the quality of patient care.”