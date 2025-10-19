Met Police denies arresting man for wearing star of David at pro-Palestine demo

The Metropolitan Police force has denied arresting a Jewish lawyer because he was wearing a star of David necklace at a pro-Palestine demonstration and said he was detained for breaching laws to keep protest groups apart.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington, central London, on August 29, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper reports that police interview footage shows a detective stating to the suspect that he had worn the star of David on a chain around his neck to cause “offence”.

The detained man also told the paper that he had been acting as an “independent legal observer” to monitor the event for unlawful behaviour by the protesters and to examine the actions taken by police.

The man, who was held for nearly 10 hours, told the Telegraph: “It is outrageous that police should claim wearing a star of David somehow antagonises people.

“When it was first raised in the police interview, it rang alarm bells for me immediately.

“Police crossed the line.

“They (the police) are trying to criminalise the wearing of a star of David.

“They said I was antagonising and agitating pro-Palestine protesters with my star of David.

“In an environment of antisemitism, I will not be cowed by this.

“I will carry on wearing it.”

The Met said in a statement that the man was arrested for allegedly repeatedly breaching conditions set under the Public Order Act to keep opposing protest groups apart.

Posting on X, the force said: “We understand the concerns raised, but the claim this man was arrested for wearing a star of David necklace is not true.

“He was arrested for allegedly repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions that were in place to keep opposing protest groups apart.

“The conditions required protesters from the pro-Israel group Stop The Hate to remain in one area with protesters from the pro-Palestinian group Ijan required to remain in a separate area.

“The man told officers he was acting as an independent legal observer but his actions are alleged to have breached the conditions in place, and to have gone beyond observing in an independent and neutral way to provoking and, as such, actively participating as a protester.

“Over the course of an hour, the man is alleged to have continuously approached the area allocated to Ijan, getting very close to protesters to film them and provoking a reaction.

“Officers had to intervene at least four times to ask the man to return to the Stop the Hate area as required by the conditions.

“When he failed to do so after multiple warnings, he was arrested.

“He was released on bail and the investigation continues.

“The clipped footage released, in which officers question the man’s status and actions as an independent legal observer, is six minutes of an hour-long interview.

“We can fully appreciate why this clip in isolation causes concern and we are continuing to review and work with communities to understand the concerns they have voiced.”