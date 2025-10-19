Man, 31, sectioned after arrest on suspicion of murdering company director

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a company director has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Relatives of 51-year-old Nigel Key, who was pronounced dead after police were called to Matley Gardens, Totton, Southampton, on Thursday, have described him as a “devoted family man”.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that the 31-year-old suspect, who is from Totton, was arrested on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He added: “He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment by medical professionals in custody.”

Mr Key was the director of construction consultancy firm S&N Management Services which is based at Matley Gardens.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, released a statement through police paying tribute to him.

They said: “Nigel was a devoted family man loved by family and friends. He was always friendly, generous, neighbourly and helpful to everyone. A skilled engineer respected by his peers. He will always be remembered.”

The force spokesman added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to one of our uniformed Neighbourhood Policing Team patrols in the area.”