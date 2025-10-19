Environment Agency investigating after foam layer covers river Thet

The Environment Agency has launched an investigation after a layer of foam covered the river Thet in Norfolk.

Specialist teams were sent to collect samples from the river, which flows through Thetford, on Saturday with the aim of finding the source of the pollution and preventing further discharge.

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said that further foam might occur but said it would have “little environmental impact as it dissipates”.

She said: “Environment Agency officers are continuing to investigate the cause of a large volume of foam found in the river Thet in the centre of Thetford, yesterday (18/10/25).

“Our specialist teams have collected samples, detected the possible source, and prevented any further discharge. There will be an ongoing investigation to try and ensure that this does not happen again.

“It is possible that we might see a second foam plume today and the foam will continue to travel down the river. It is still visible but will have little environmental impact as it dissipates.”

Anglian Water has been asked for comment by the PA news agency.