Ed Miliband casts doubt on Jeremy Clarkson challenging for his Doncaster seat

Ed Miliband has cast doubt on TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s suggestion he could launch a challenge for the Labour MP’s Doncaster North constituency at the next election.

Clarkson, who was born and raised in Doncaster, recently hinted on social media that he may stand in the seat with the aim of toppling its Labour majority.

The former Top Gear presenter, who has gone on to host Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, wrote on social media site X: “People of Doncaster North.

“Are you happy with your MP?

“Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?”

Mr Miliband, who has represented Doncaster North since 2005, was asked about the potential challenge from the broadcaster by Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

The Energy Secretary appeared to pour cold water on Clarkson’s claims, telling Sky News: “I think he is a sort of long-standing aspirant to my seat.

“I think he said in 2013 that he was going to contest my seat.

“So look, it’s for other people to decide if they want to stand for Parliament, including in my seat.

“I welcome all comers. Let’s see what happens.”

Mr Miliband won Doncaster North with a majority of more than 9,100 at last year’s election.

Current polling trends suggest the senior minister could be unseated by Reform UK were an election held at the present time.

Clarkson has also recently taken aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Writing for The Sun newspaper, he suggested Mr Farage’s “numbers don’t add up” when he talks about the economy.

Clarkson added: “But before anyone can question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats.”