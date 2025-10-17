Titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie unaffected

Prince Andrew’s daughters remain in the royal fold following his move to give up his titles and honours in the wake of the Epstein scandal.

The titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unaffected, with both Andrew and the King thought to want to ensure they would retain them.

The sisters will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham for Christmas and other royal family events, it is understood.

Princess Beatrice (Jeff Moore/PA)

Beatrice, 37, was at the King’s Norfolk estate last Christmas, attending the morning service at St Mary Magdalene church, while her father was absent amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Ninth in line to the throne, Beatrice is an adviser for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, and a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust.

She has a number of royal patronages, including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

Eugenie, 12th in line to the throne, is also a patron of several charities, including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the European School of Osteopathy, and also co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity.

The princess, 35, became a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network of changemakers earlier this year and is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Princess Eugenie (John Walton/PA)

Both sisters are married and have children.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret lockdown wedding in 2020, attended by her grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, after her planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Known as Edo, Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

Mr Brooksbank has worked as a European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by actor George Clooney.