Sister of teacher murdered in 1995 asks people to ‘speak up’ in unsolved case

The sister of a primary school teacher murdered in her own home 30 years ago is calling on anyone who has any information about what happened to speak up.

Police investigating the murder of Joy Hewer, 52 – who was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death at St David’s Court, Walthamstow, east London, on October 17 1995 – are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for anything that could help them find her killer.

The Metropolitan Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the sixth-floor flat, suggesting she knew her killer.

Joy Hewer was killed in 1995 (PA)

Her body was found in her bedroom after police were called to two deliberate fires.

Ms Hewer’s younger sister Penny Barnes, 72, is appealing for help and is calling on anyone who has information to do the “right thing”, adding that the family “deserves peace”.

Ms Barnes, from Bedfordshire, said: “Thirty years ago, my sister Joy was brutally murdered in her own home.

“She was a gentle, caring woman who hurt no one, yet her life was taken in the cruellest way.

“Our family has lived with this torment for three decades, and our parents died without ever knowing the truth.

“Someone out there knows what happened. Please, after all this time, do the right thing.

Penny Barnes, the younger sister of Joy Hewer (PA)

“Even the smallest detail could finally bring justice for Joy and peace for us, her family.

“If you know something, however small, now is the time to speak up – Joy deserves justice, and her family deserves peace.”

Met detectives are using modern forensic methods in their investigation, including analysis of a profile using advancements in DNA technology.

Ms Hewer, a devout Christian, had worked locally as a much-loved primary school teacher, most notably at nearby Woodhouse Primary School.

After retirement she worked to raise money for local charities and church organisations.

The Met has issued an image of a man they would like to trace who was captured on CCTV entering the front of St David’s Court at around 10.30pm on the night Ms Hewer was murdered.

He was described as white, in his 30s, had short hair and was wearing a light-coloured jacket.

Later, at 11.18pm a phone call was made from a public telephone box along Fulbourne Road, Walthamstow, in which the male caller was requesting assistance from the London Fire Brigade, having seen smoke coming from Ms Hewer’s flat.

Police made numerous appeals to trace this caller, previously releasing his 999 call in an effort to locate him, and he is still being sought as part of the investigation as he could hold vital clues.

While on the phone, the caller can be heard asking someone what road they were standing in to assist the emergency call handler.

He was speaking to someone, not known if male or female, who was standing in a queue for a bus, and this person is also yet to be located.

The bus stop would have served buses heading to Walthamstow Central (212) and to Leytonstone Station (W16).

The Met is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible for Ms Hewer’s murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Met on 07599 822129, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.