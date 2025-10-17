PCC urges ‘immediate review’ into decision to ban Israeli fans from Villa match

The police and crime commissioner in the West Midlands has urged an “immediate review” of a controversial decision to ban fans of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending the team’s Europa League game against Aston Villa.

Simon Foster said the purpose of his request for a review into the decision, made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), to bar away fans from attending Villa Park on November 6 amid safety concerns was for the authorities to determine whether it is appropriate and necessary.

In a statement, Mr Foster said he has also requested to see the written decision of the SAG, the event operational plan for the match, the assessment carried out by West Midlands Police and other relevant documents.

He said: “The safety and security of all the people and communities of the West Midlands, including visitors to the West Midlands, is my top priority. That is absolute, unconditional and non-negotiable.

“I have today requested Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group and West Midlands Police convene a special SAG at the earliest possible opportunity and conduct an immediate review of the decision to prohibit the attendance of away fans at the football match between Aston Villa FC v Maccabi Tel Aviv FC on Thursday November 6.

“The purpose of my request for a review is to enable the SAG and WMP to determine whether or not this decision and recommendation is appropriate, necessary, justified, reasonable and a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

“That must include consideration of all and any suitable alternative options.”

Mr Foster said he had requested sight of the relevant documentation to “satisfy myself” as to whether the decision was appropriate and justified.

He added: “However, let me be clear. Any decision or recommendation is ultimately a matter for the SAG and the independent, objective and impartial operational policing judgement of West Midlands Police.

“I repeat, the safety and security of all the people and communities of the West Midlands, including visitors to the West Midlands, is my top priority.”

In a statement on Thursday, Villa said the SAG had “formally written to the club and Uefa to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend” the fixture.

The club statement said the SAG is responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of “physical and safety factors”.

The statement added: “West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the fixture had been classified as high risk based on “current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the decision on Thursday, saying it was “wrong” and adding: “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.

“The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

The decision for a review has also been backed by Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton, who said in a statement on X that he told West Midlands Police more than a week ago that he did not believe a ban on fans “was the right action”.

He said: “The Prime Minister is right. Fans should not be prevented from attending a football match in our city because of threats or violence.

“I told the Chief Constable over a week ago that I did not believe a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans was the right action & that remains my view.

“Whilst I respect the independence of the SAG process, I am asking that they urgently review their decision. Football – and Birmingham – should be a game and a city for everyone.”