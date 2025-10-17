Palestine Action co-founder can challenge terror ban, Court of Appeal rules

Palestine Action’s co-founder can proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban as a terror organisation, the Court of Appeal has ruled, as it dismissed a Home Office appeal.

Huda Ammori took taking legal action against former home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

The ban, which began on July 5, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Mr Justice Chamberlain later cleared Ms Ammori to proceed with a challenge over the ban after finding that two arguments put forward on her behalf were “reasonably arguable”.

Yvette Cooper made the decision when she was home secretary (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In September, the Home Office brought a challenge against this decision to the Court of Appeal in London.

At a hearing last month, barristers for the Home Office said Ms Ammori could bring her legal challenge to the Home Secretary and then the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC), rather than the High Court for a “judicial review”.

Lawyers for Ms Ammori said the POAC was not the only suitable place to challenge the lawfulness of a ban.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested since Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries.