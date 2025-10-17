Fourth man jailed for violent disorder outside hotel housing asylum seekers

A fourth man has been jailed for violent disorder following demonstrations outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Essex Police said Aaron Elles attended a protest outside The Bell Hotel in Epping wearing motorbike clothing, including a crash helmet to conceal his identity on July 17.

The force said the 28-year-old, of Harlow, acted in an “intimidating way, encouraging other people there to face off against our officers”.

He also “kicked an officer which led to other people pushing, shoving, and striking other officers”, police said.

Elles pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

He later indicated an intention to vacate his plea and a judge set a trial date next year alongside other defendants, but this was not pursued and he was sentenced on Thursday, Essex Police said.

The force said Elles was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday for one year and eight months.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl in the town.

The 38-year-old Ethiopian national, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents in July, was jailed for 12 months at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last month.

Officers, who arrested Elles at his home address on July 23, also found a small amount of cannabis in his motorbike jacket.

He also admitted possession of a Class B drug.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Elles is now the fourth person be sentenced for the actions on the evening of July 17.

“This was an evening in which officers had been trying their utmost to facilitate protest and counter-protest, which is our lawful duty.

“Elles was among a section of people in the crowd who were intent on escalating what had begun as a peaceful protest into violence.”

Three men, Martin Peagram, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams, were each given jail sentences on October 6, having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings.

Peagram, 33, of Loughton, was jailed for two years and two months; Smith, 51, of Epping, for one year and 10 months; and Williams, 36, of Thornwood, Epping, for two years and four months.

Four more men are due to stand trial for violent disorder from March 23 next year, with a further three to stand trial from June 1 at Chelmsford Crown Court.