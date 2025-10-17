Former world snooker champion Dott appears in court ahead of sex abuse trial

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has appeared in court for a bail hearing ahead of a trial for alleged child sex abuse.

Dott, 48, is accused of two charges relating to primary school age children.

The allegations span between 1993 and 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.

He has denied the charges against him.

The 48-year-old is currently on bail ahead of a trial set for August 17 next year.

During a brief hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, Dott’s lawyer Euan Dow applied for Dott’s bail conditions to be amended.

He told the court an “administrative oversight” meant one of the conditions “prevented the accused from visiting his matrimonial home”.

Judge Lord Harrower granted the application to remove the condition, saying the bail order will be “amended accordingly”.

Dott, who was present in court dressed in a red puffer jacket and blue jeans, did not speak.

During a hearing in August at the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Dow said his client “pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment”.

He went on: “The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010.