DUP ‘calls in’ decision by Stormont Economy Minister over arms sales

The DUP has launched a “call-in” of a decision by Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald in relation to instructions to her officials around arms sales.

In a written statement on Thursday evening, Ms Archibald said that after a review at her request, Invest NI had confirmed it does not support the manufacture of arms or their components for Israel.

She said she also instructed her officials to “prepare additional measures to eliminate any risk of public funds being used to support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

She added her department is developing a new ethical investment framework, and expects companies seeking grant support to confirm they are not manufacturing arms or components for countries committing genocide and to “not engage in the UK Government’s trade talks with Israel while it continues to illegally occupy and impose apartheid on Palestine”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said on Friday that his party had responded by taking “immediate action”.

“Our economy spokesperson Phillip Brett submitted an urgent oral question to the minister yesterday and this morning we lodged a petition with the business office calling in the decision,” he said.

“The minister’s statement reports a decision that she has purported to have taken without recourse to the Executive as a whole.

“The Executive is the forum for discussion and agreement of significant and controversial matters, and we will ensure that it is brought to that forum.

“I would encourage MLAs from other parties to add their signatures to this petition.”

Mr Robinson added that Northern Ireland’s aerospace, defence, security and space industries directly employ 9,000 people and had a turnover of £2.2 billion last year.

“As such they are a significant contributor not just to household incomes and prosperity, but to the Northern Ireland economy in general,” he said.

“There is little doubt this move by the Economy Minister is aimed at reducing criticism from some of the most extreme anti-Israeli voices in our society.

“We will not stand by however and see a significant contributor to our economy undermined in such a fashion.

“Arms export controls, including issues relating to any requirement for end-use certification, are a reserved competence.

“Yet the minister, in unambiguously purporting to have made the decision for her department not to engage in UK trade talks with Israel, has not consulted, or had any engagement with, counterparts in the UK Government in relation to the proposed policy development.”

The TUV welcomed the move by the DUP, and said the party’s sole MLA Timothy Gaston has added his signature to the petition.

“TUV warmly welcomes the petition brought forward by the DUP challenging the Economy Minister’s decision to direct Invest NI to withdraw from trade engagement with Israel,” a spokesperson said.

“This is a serious matter which raises fundamental questions about ministerial overreach and the failure to seek Executive approval for a policy position that clearly touches on foreign affairs — a reserved matter.”