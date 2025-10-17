Shropshire Star
CrossCountry staff strike suspended

Action planned for November will still go ahead, union chiefs said.

By contributor Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
Published
Strike plans for Saturday have been suspended (Danny Lawson/PA)

A planned strike on Saturday by workers on CrossCountry has been suspended.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike called for November remains in place.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We have suspended strike action this Saturday after making progress in talks.

“We are still in dispute and seeking a negotiated settlement.”