CrossCountry staff strike suspended
Action planned for November will still go ahead, union chiefs said.
By contributor Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
Published
A planned strike on Saturday by workers on CrossCountry has been suspended.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike called for November remains in place.
An RMT spokesperson said: “We have suspended strike action this Saturday after making progress in talks.
“We are still in dispute and seeking a negotiated settlement.”