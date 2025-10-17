Brother of women’s football manager Matt Beard urges ‘be more thoughtful’

The brother of former Liverpool women’s football manager Matt Beard has called for his death to act as a lesson to “be more thoughtful” as hundreds gathered for his funeral.

The 47-year-old coach, who died last month, was remembered at the Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral service on Friday, which was attended by around 600 people.

The congregation included former Liverpool player Ian Rush, former England internationals Casey Stoney, Lianne Sanderson and Farah Williams, Arsenal players Olivia Smith and Taylor Hinds and Manchester United women’s manager Marc Skinner.

The order of service for Matt Beard (Peter Byrne/PA)

Players lined the central aisle of the church and many wiped tears from their eyes as Mr Beard’s coffin, adorned with two Liverpool scarves, was carried in.

In a eulogy, Mr Beard’s brother Mark Beard said: “Please, please, please let Matt’s passing be a lesson to us all. We’re all human, so be more thoughtful.”

He added: “He didn’t deserve to feel like he did.”

Matt Beard’s wife Debbie Beard before the service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said his brother had “never looked back” after moving to coach the women’s game and was one of the “most inspirational managers”.

He said: “He made everyone he came across a better person.”

Mark Beard said away from football, Mr Beard’s life was his family.

“They were his driving force and everything he did was for them,” he said.

Lianne Sanderson (left) and Fara Williams (second right) arriving at the memorial service for Matt Beard (Peter Byrne/PA)

He thanked Mr Beard’s “beloved” Liverpool Football Club and said his brother, who also managed Millwall, Chelsea and West Ham women’s teams, had made the club and the city his home.

Thanking staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital who treated Mr Beard, he said: “I’ve never seen a team as incredible as them.”

Hymns including Jerusalem and Abide With Me were sung and Liverpool scarves were held aloft by members of the congregation as the service ended with a performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Ian Rush arriving at the memorial service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Beard left Liverpool earlier this year, becoming head coach of Burnley for a short time before resigning.

Following his death, tributes took place at Liverpool men’s and women’s games, with fans at Liverpool Women’s League Cup tie against Sunderland on September 24 singing “Matt Beard’s mighty Reds” in the 13th and 14th minutes, a reference to the years when he led the club to back-to-back Women’s Super League titles.