Andrew took flights on Epstein’s private jet, newly-released documents show

Prince Andrew took flights aboard paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet on four occasions, documents released in the US show.

The prince is listed on flight logs as having flown from Luton to Edinburgh on September 1 2006, with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as a flight from May 12 2000, where he is named as travelling with Epstein, Maxwell, celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang, a bodyguard and three others.

Two further flights from 1999 also displayed the name “Prince Andrew”, alongside royal protection officer Steve Burgess.

Flight records show Prince Andrew was a passenger on Epstein’s private jet (US House Oversight Committee/PA)

The published flight logs came just hours after Andrew announced he would stop using his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

The wife of disgraced ex-New Jersey senator Bob Menendez, Gwendolyn Beck and a woman named Claire Hazel are also listed on one of the 1999 flights – with Epstein and Maxwell travelling on both.

The flight carrying Ms Beck and Ms Hazel was travelling from the US Virgin Islands to Palm Beach, Florida, on February 12, with the other flight travelling from Teterboro, New Jersey to the US Virgin Islands on February 9.

The logs have surfaced after the US House Oversight Committee published hundreds of further documents from Epstein’s estate on Friday.

Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial previously threw Andrew’s name into the spotlight by naming him as a passenger on Epstein’s jet – with one of the disgraced British socialite’s accusers saying she also flew with the prince in the mid-1990s.

One of the jet’s pilots, Larry Visoski, told the trial that Andrew flew on the aircraft a “number of times”.