Three asylum seekers in court charged with rape on Brighton beach

Three asylum seekers charged with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach have appeared in court.

Sussex police officers received a report that a woman had been raped on the lower esplanade in Brighton at about 5am on the morning of October 4.

Abdulla Ahmadi, 25, an Iranian national from Crewe; along with Karin Al-Danasurt, 20; and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25; both Eqyptian nationals from Horsham, have been arrested and each charged with two counts of rape.

On Thursday, Al-Danasurt and Alshafe appeared separately at Crawley Magistrates Court accompanied by an interpreter, while Ahmadi was heard at Brighton Magistrates Court.

All three men arrived in the UK via small boats and had had pending decisions on asylum claims, the Home Office has confirmed.

The alleged rape took place on Brighton beach (Alamy/PA)

“The complainant was subjected to a horrendous ordeal on Brighton beach, she describes being raped by three men,” said Melanie Wotton, prosecuting in Crawley.

The trio have been remanded in custody before a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 13 at Lewes Crown Court.

A Home Office spokesperson has said: “These allegations are shocking and we share the public’s outrage. Our thoughts are with the victim of this horrific crime.

“We are receiving regular updates from Sussex Police. The priority must now be for the police to investigate so those responsible are brought to justice.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation with all three suspects having been identified through thorough investigative work.

“I commend the bravery of the victim who we continue to support with specialist officers.

“I understand how distressing this incident will be for the community and our dedicated partnership operations to protect women and girls will continue in earnest.”

Sussex Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the continued investigation to contact them online or via 101, quoting Operation Brampton.