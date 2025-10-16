Psychiatrists call for urgent investment in mental health services in NI

Psychiatrists are calling for urgent investment in mental health services in Northern Ireland.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland said the call is to protect both patients and staff after a new survey revealed the scale of workforce pressures across mental health services in the region.

The research by the body found that 89% of psychiatrists have experienced or witnessed moral injury, which is distress caused by being unable to meet patients’ needs because of system pressures.

It also found that 65% said they had faced non-clinical pressure when making clinical decisions such as staff shortages, bed pressures and service targets.

The body said the survey results underline the need for mental health reform to remain at the top of the Executive’s agenda.

It is calling for government to recruit and retain more psychiatrists and mental health professionals as well as expand community and crisis services to ease hospital pressures.

It is also calling for more investment in leadership and workforce wellbeing to tackle burnout and restore morale.

Dr Julie Anderson, chairwoman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland, said Stormont ministers must act now.

“Our survey speaks for itself – Northern Ireland’s mental health system is running on goodwill,” she said.

“Working on the frontline we’re being forced to choose between what we know is right and what the system allows.

“Moral injury reflects systemic workforce strain, not personal weakness and this story must be told so Northern Ireland can adequately address population mental health and begin to heal its mental health workforce.

“That is why we’re calling on urgent investment in staffing, leadership and community services to restore moral integrity and trust in our mental health care system.

“Ministers must act now so future generations can rely on a system that is safe, fair and fit for purpose.”