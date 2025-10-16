Man charged with killing tattoo artist and subjecting her to coercive behaviour

A 39-year-old man has been charged with coercive behaviour towards and the manslaughter of a woman who died almost five years ago.

Officers have also charged Daniel Birtwistle with six counts of assault and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour in relation to a further three women, West Midlands Police said.

Charges brought against Birtwistle, who is from Tamworth in Staffordshire, allege that he assaulted Georgina Ward on dates between May 2020 and her death in late November 2020.

Birtwistle is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court (Archive/PA)

He is also accused of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between August 2019 and September 2020, and during November 2020.

Ms Ward, aged 24, was found dead at her home address in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, on November 24 2020.

West Midlands Police said a total of 13 charges had been brought against Birtwistle following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Birtwistle is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a tribute to Ms Ward, her family said: “Georgina was a remarkable young woman.

“A daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who brought laughter and light into the lives of those she touched.

“She was a brilliant, creative and talented tattoo artist with a promising future and career in the industry, whose artwork is now a lasting legacy.

“Georgina loved deeply and unconditionally, putting the needs of others above her own.

“Her capacity for empathy, and compassion towards people, animals and those less fortunate, was immeasurable.

“She was a protector, a voice for the voiceless, and a beacon of love in a world that often forgets the importance of kindness.

“Georgina will be forever remembered and loved for her funny, caring nature and being unapologetically herself.

“Our lives have been changed irrevocably by her loss, and she is missed beyond measure, which is an absolute testament to the person she was.

“Beautiful, inside and out.”