Kevin Spacey allegedly told ‘no this is not right’ during assault, documents say

Kevin Spacey “deliberately assaulted” a man on multiple occasions despite being told “no, this is not right”, documents in a High Court legal claim allege.

A man known only as LNP, who cannot be identified, is suing Mr Spacey for damages over claims he suffered “pain and suffering” and “anxiety and distress” due to being sexually assaulted.

In court documents seen by the PA news agency, Elizabeth-Anne Gumbel KC, for LNP, said the alleged assaults happened “on about 12 occasions” from around 2000 to around 2005.

Oscar-winning actor Mr Spacey has previously denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour and wrongdoing, and has yet to file a defence to the claim.

Ms Gumbel said: “This claim relates to allegations that the claimant suffered personal injury by way of sexual assaults resulting in anxiety and distress and mild post-traumatic symptoms, as well as emotional abuse by Kevin Spacey.”

Kevin Spacey has previously denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour and wrongdoing, and has yet to file a defence to the claim (PA)

The barrister said that “on several occasions” Mr Spacey took hold of LNP’s hand and placed it on his penis through his trousers “without the claimant’s consent”.

LNP “would pull away” and “made clear he disliked this happening”, Ms Gumbel continued.

She said: “On several other occasions, Kevin Spacey would place his own hand on the claimant’s leg without the claimant’s consent and the claimant would attempt to remove Kevin Spacey’s hand and would say, ‘No, this is not right’.

“On occasions, Kevin Spacey’s hand was placed on the claimant’s genitals; the claimant was always wearing trousers and always tried to remove Mr Kevin Spacey’s hand.”

She also said that on other occasions, Mr Spacey touched LNP’s leg, testicles and buttocks.

Ms Gumbel said that LNP had suffered “pain and suffering at the time of the abuse itself, which was exacerbated by feelings of embarrassment, shame, dirtiness and confusion”.

He also suffered “anxiety and distress and mild post-traumatic symptoms from the abuse”.

She said: “The assaults were committed in circumstances of breach of trust and exploitation by a powerful man in a position of responsibility on a much younger man.

“The claimant seeks to claim aggravated damages.”

Law firm Carter-Ruck, which represents Mr Spacey, has been approached for comment.