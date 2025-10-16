Ex-West Ham star Said Benrahma fined after his dogs attack golden retriever

Former West Ham footballer Said Benrahma has been fined more than £12,000 after his dogs escaped from his home and attacked a golden retriever in the street.

The 30-year-old, who spent four seasons at the Hammers after joining in a deal close to £30 million, admitted to two counts of owning dangerously out of control dogs when he lived in Hornchurch, east London, in 2023.

The dogs, which the court was told are both XL bullies, chased and attacked a golden retriever called Bailey which was left needing vet treatment.

The dog’s owner, Luke Rehbin, suffered grazes to his arms and legs after grappling with Benrahma’s dogs on the ground, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard.

Benrahma said the dogs, which are now living in France, escaped from a side gate left open by someone working for him at the time.

He appeared at court on Thursday by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia wearing a black t shirt, where he now plays for Saudi Pro League side Neom.

Prosecutor Rene De Silva said Mr Rehbin had been on a walk with Bailey at around 9pm when Benrahma’s dogs escaped.

The two dogs “ran over” to Bailey and “started attacking”, he said.

A view of Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Rehbin managed to help his dog escape, but was left with “grazes to his arms and legs due to being on the ground”.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Rehbin said it was “so hard” to stop Benrahma’s dogs “because of the weight of them and the speed of them”.

After the scuffle, Mr Rehbin said Benrahma was on his driveway with one of the dogs, “seemed very defensive” and kept saying “I will look at the cameras, the gate is never open.”

The dog owner said the incident had left him “worried” Bailey could be attacked again.

Adrian England, defending, said a side gate to Benrahma’s home had been left open by a worker, and that the attack was “out of character” for the dogs.

The Algeria winger joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020 and registered 24 goals in 155 games for the club.

He was signed by Lyon in June last year for a fee reported to be £12million.

District Judge Matt Jabbitt said the incident must have been “very distressing” for the golden retriever’s owner, and fined Benrahma £5,000 for each of the attacks, ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to Mr Rehbin plus £495 in kennel costs.

“You were not responsible for the gate being left open but you have overall responsibility for both dogs,” the judge told him.

“You expressed remorse when interviewed.

“I’ve not come across a case before where I’m sentencing someone in the Middle East,” he added.