Edinburgh minister named as next moderator of the Church of Scotland

Edinburgh minister Reverend Gordon Kennedy has been named as the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He will succeed the Right Reverend Rosie Frew when her term comes to an end next year.

Mr Kennedy, 62, has served as the minister of Craiglockhart Parish Church since 2012.

Asked how he felt after being told he had been named moderator designate 2026-2027, he said: “My first reaction was surprise, I had never thought of being moderator, it’s not something that’s been in my mind.

“During conversations with a friend, who recommended me, and with my wife, it became clear there was the possibility that this was God’s call for this time.

“But I am delighted and what it means to me is an opportunity for service.”

The moderator chairs the general assembly of the church, which makes decisions about its future.

He will act as an ambassador for the church in Scotland and around the world over the next year.

Mr Kennedy said he would use the position to support and encourage local church members.

Prior to Craiglockhart, he served as a minister at churches in East Ayrshire and in Stranraer.

He grew up in Glasgow and studied for a Bachelor of Divinity degree at the University of Glasgow.

Mr Kennedy acknowledged the church faces challenges as it grapples with issues around reform and the changing role of religion in society.

He said: “The way we’ve been doing church over the past 30-40 years was great for then, but it isn’t great for this moment in time.

“We need to change but the challenge is we’re not always sure about how we need to change and in what direction we need to change.

“If we’re going to be disciples of Jesus, let’s be disciples of Jesus, let’s not hide that, let’s not be ashamed and we should be confident and bold.”