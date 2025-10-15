XL bully owner whose dogs fatally mauled man in Staffordshire admits two offences

A dog owner who did not secure his XL bullies properly before they fatally attacked a man will be sentenced in January.

James Harrison Trimble-Pettitt, 32, of Fradley, near Lichfield, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday to two counts of being the owner of a dog which, when dangerously out of control, caused the death of 52-year-old Ian Price in Stonnall in September 2023, Staffordshire Police said.

Mr Price was attacked by the two XL bullies, who were named in an early court hearing as a champagne-coloured female called Via and a white male named Ares, in Main Street just before 3.15pm on September 14.

James Trimble-Pettitt pleaded guilty to two charges (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Members of the public tried to get the dogs off Mr Price, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.

One of the dogs died during the incident after being restrained and the other was given a lethal injection by a vet inside the owner’s flat.

Trimble-Pettitt was arrested the same day and pleaded guilty to the charges in January this year but on the basis that the dogs escaped during a “momentary lapse in concentration”.

The basis was not accepted by the Crown and a trial of issue started on Monday, with Trimble-Pettit’s defence barrister Thomas Schofield KC telling Stafford Crown Court the defendant wanted to avoid putting Mr Price’s family though a “stressful” hearing.

Prosecution counsel Peter Grieves-Smith said Trimble-Pettit, who looked sombre in the dock and wore a black suit and tie, had “arrogantly disregarded his responsibilities” as a dog owner.

On the second day of the trial of issue on Tuesday, Trimble-Pettit admitted the charges and will now be sentenced on January 5.

In a statement released through Staffordshire Police, Mr Price’s family said: “To every member of the public who tried to help Ian on that fateful day, we salute you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are heroes.

“To the emergency services who attended on that day, and to the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who tried so desperately to save Ian, thank you.

“To the officers involved in Ian’s case, thank you for your dedication and perseverance. Particular thanks to go to our family liaison officer for her continued support and explanations.

“To our friends and family who wrapped their arms around us and never faltered, ‘thank you’ will never be enough.

“Our family has been overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us since that dreadful day and we thank you all for your kind words and actions.

“Ian was full of life and loved by many. Anyone who knew him will remember his enthusiasm and passion for life, but above all his kind and generous spirit.

“He will live on in our hearts and in the children he adored.”

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Hannan from Staffordshire Police said: “Ian’s injuries caused by the dogs attacking him were catastrophic, he tragically died a short time later.

“The simple fact is that Trimble-Pettitt didn’t secure his dogs properly and Ian’s death could have been avoided.

“Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the investigation team for their hard work and preparing the evidence that led to the guilty pleas. Also, to all those that responded on the day that Ian was attacked.”

Mr Price’s death was one of a number of attacks on people that led the Government to ban XL bullies.

The ban made it a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales unless owners have a valid certificate of exemption.