World’s largest ever bowls training session held to mark 2026 Commonwealth Games

The world’s largest ever indoor bowls lesson has taken place in Scotland, coached by a team of athletes who wish to shine a light on the sport ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Held at the West of Scotland Indoor Bowling Club, Rutherglen, world champion bowler Stewart Anderson and rising star Abbie Harris led the training session.

Those taking part quickly learned the sport is far tougher than the professionals make it look, but were able to learn the essentials after some top-tier coaching.

More than 100 people attended, setting the first ever record for the largest ever indoor bowls coaching session.

World champion bowler Stewart Anderson shows actor Elaine C Smith how to handle a bowl (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scots comic actor Elaine C Smith gave the sport a try, at one point almost accidentally hitting a reporter’s camera with a lawn bowl.

The event comes as part of a countdown to next year’s Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow.

It will mark the fourth time when the games have been held in Scotland, having come to Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986, and in Glasgow in 2014.

Judo player Sarah Adlington during the indoor bowls lesson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stars of other sports also attended and had a go at the training session, including judoka Sarah Adlington and professional basketball player Kieron Achara.

Left to right, bowler Abbie Harris, basketball player Kieron Achara, actor Elaine C Smith, world champion bowler Stewart Anderson, judo player Sarah Adlington and Glasgow 2026 mascot Finnie during the event (Jane Barlow/PA)

Abbie Harris, 16, took up the sport aged five and has since gone on to represent her country, something she says she never imagined would happen when she first began to play.

She said: “It’s a dream come true, to be honest, to play for my country and play all the big games and everything, so it’s really good.”

Adlington, 39, has won more than 70 medals in total, and has won the British Judo Championship seven times, most recently in 2023.

Basketball player Kieron Achara during the bowls lesson (Jane Barlow/PA)

After playing bowls for the first time in her life, she said: “I’m normally trying to throw people as hard as I can, and today I’m trying to throw a ball gently.”

Commenting on the importance of the event, she said: “It’s so good for people to be able to try as many sports as possible.

“When I was younger, I played lots of different sports, and judo was the one for me. But I think if you don’t have these opportunities, you’ll never know.”

Actor Elaine C Smith was on hand to give bowls a go (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Acharah, 42, is also on the organising committee for the Glasgow 2026 games.

He said: “I think what this showcases is that you don’t already need to be good at something, it’s just about going out there and trying new things.

“So, giving it that exposure, showing people these things exist, showcasing that tickets are going to be on sale, and showing them that this is a sport they can come out and watch that we have a lot of success from.”

World champion bowler Stewart Anderson shows how to do it (Jane Barlow/PA)

International bowls champion Anderson added: “It’s important because, I think bowls (is seen) as being an old man’s sport, and it’s been the same for decades.

“We can see, the colour of bowls is changing, and we’ve got the youth coming in.

“For me, personally, I just wish more schools would get involved in lawn bowls.

“I think it’s the same old (stuff) with football and rugby and all that, so it would be nice to get bowls involved at schools somehow.”