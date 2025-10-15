Man found guilty of murdering his partner in hot tub

A “cruel and selfish” man has been found guilty of murdering his partner in a hot tub in Shetland.

Aren Pearson murdered Claire Leveque, 24, in a “truly horrifying” assault at a property in the Sandness area on February 11 2024.

According to the indictment the 41-year-old repeatedly struck Ms Leveque on the head, neck and body with knives or similar instruments.

He also inflicted blunt force trauma to her head, neck and body, compressed her neck, and submerged her head and body in water.

Ms Leveque, a Canadian national, was found in a hot tub with “serious injuries”, and died a short time later.

Police said that in the period before officers arrived at the scene Pearson had left the house and driven to the nearby Melby Pier, where he “deliberately” drove his car into the sea.

He then returned to the house where he was arrested.

Pearson was found guilty of Ms Leveque’s murder on Wednesday, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Speaking following the verdict, Detective Inspector Richard Baird said the level of violence inflicted by Pearson was “truly horrifying”.

Aren Pearson was found guilty of murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)

He went on: “Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death.

“These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done.

“Today’s verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire’s family.”

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell, Shetland area commander, said that, fortunately, crimes of this nature are “extremely rare” in Shetland.

“This was a harrowing incident which we know had a wide impact across the local community in our islands,” he said.

“I know that many people’s thoughts across Shetland will be with Claire Leveque’s family and friends today.”

He added: “We will continue to work closely with our partners to support the community and to tackle violence against women and girls, ensuring that Shetland remains a safe place for everyone.”