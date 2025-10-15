Man extradited from N Ireland to Germany to face child sex assault charges

A man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany to face child sex assault charges.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the 38-year-old was extradited to Germany on Wednesday where he was sought to stand trial for a number of alleged offences of rape and sexual assault committed against a child.

“The offences occurred in the Berlin area of Germany between September 2020 and December 2021,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The man was arrested in Portadown on January 13 this year and has been held in prison since his arrest.

A PSNI spokesperson said Northern Ireland is no safe haven for offenders.

“We continue to work closely with the National Crime Agency and our European partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries,” they said.

“We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition confirms our dedication to the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and of our support for victims.

“Our message is clear – Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.”